Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup Due to Injury vs Bulls
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday night for the second leg of a back-to-back after narrowly beating the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the Nuggets are still playing without three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who is set to miss his fifth consecutive game due to a left ankle impingement. Jokic has not missed five consecutive games since December 2017, putting Denver in an unusual position.
Joining him on the sideline for Monday's game is standout forward Aaron Gordon, throwing a wrench into Denver's frontcourt. Due to this, the Nuggets are rolling with a new starting five against the Bulls.
The Nuggets are starting Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, and DeAndre Jordan on Monday night, marking the first time this season the Nuggets have used this starting lineup.
Jordan is filling in for an injured Jokic for the second game in a row and the fourth this season, while Watson fills in for an injured Gordon. In Sunday's win, Jordan dropped 11 points and 15 rebounds on 5-7 shooting from the field, earning a second consecutive start.
Watson is earning his 15th start of the season and has continued to prove himself as a promising young piece who will likely be a key part of the Nuggets' future.
The Bulls are a dangerous team, riding a two-game winning streak, and have won seven of their last nine. Even playing without Jokic and Gordon, the Nuggets give themselves a chance to beat the Bulls, but they will need their new starters to step up in their absence.
The Nuggets and Bulls face off at 9 p.m. EST on Monday in Denver.