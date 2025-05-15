Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Coach Addresses Potential Jamal Murray Absence vs Thunder

David Adelman had some concerning remarks before a pivotal Game 6 between the Thunder and Nuggets

Grant Mona

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) on the bench in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
It has been a rollercoaster of a series for Jamal Murray heading into a crucial Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. With the series at 3-2 in favor of the Thunder, the Nuggets are looking for a vintage performance by their championship core to force a Game 7.

Murray and the Nuggets were on the opposite end of the situation in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. With Denver up 3-2 in that series, the Clippers forced a Game 7 in which Denver ended up winning convincingly.

Murray was downgraded to questionable hours before Game 6 in a shocking reveal by the Denver Nuggets, which then led to head coach David Adelman addressing the media pregame.

"We found out this morning. I'm not a doctor. I have seen outbreak, but he is definitely sick and questionable up to the tip," Adelman said.

He continued, "we talked about, before anyone asks, who will start in his place...so good options, but obviously hope Jamal plays."

Even though it has been an up-and-down series for Murray, the potential of the two-man game with him and Nikola Jokic would make his availability devastating for the Nuggets, regardless if they are at home or not.

Murray posted 28 points in 42 minutes against the Thunder in a Game 5 loss, but only scored 17 points in 41 minutes in the loss prior. He is averaging 21.4 points per game on only 39.5% from the field in the Conference Semifinals.

GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

