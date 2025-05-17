Nuggets Coach Announces Injury Update on Aaron Gordon vs Thunder Game 7
A series between the two best players in the NBA should only come down to one avenue: a Game 7. On Sunday, only one team can advance when the Denver Nuggets meet the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road to close out their series. Despite that, the MVP winner has yet to be announced, it almost feels like the winner of this game gets the last laugh, regardless.
While both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic have been excellent in this series, it's clear that they won't be able to win a game alone. One of the key players for Denver this postseason has been Aaron Gordon, as Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman came forward to provide an update as the star forward battles a hamstring injury.
Even though those most feared that Gordon would be ruled out immediately, as happened with Steph Curry and his hamstring injury, Adelman told media members that Gordon is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 7. He did participate in the walkthrough practice on Saturday, which is an encouraging sign.
Furthermore, Adelman kept it blunt about Gordon's status for the game. "If Aaron can play, he will play," Adelman said, also adding that his emotions were "very consistent in his swagger." While players like Jokic and Jalen Brunson have gotten all the attention for their clutch play, Gordon deserves to be right up there.
Tip-off for Game 7 is set at 3:30 p.m. EST, with the winner advancing to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
Related Articles
Breaking: Denver Nuggets Star's Status in Doubt for Game 7 vs Thunder
Denver Nuggets Star Receiving Shots to Manage Pain Before Game 7
Nikola Jokic's Blunt Statement Ahead of Game 7 Against Thunder