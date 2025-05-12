Nuggets Coach Calls Out Referees, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently tied 2-2 in their Western Conference Semifinals matchup after a grind-it-out game on Sunday afternoon ending in a final score of 92-87.
The Nuggets started Game 4 off as slowly as possible, scoring only eight points in the quarter; however, luckily for the Nuggets, the Thunder weren't far ahead with only 17 points in the first. Denver was able to pick up their scoring in the second and third quarters, combining for 61 points in those two quarters, but once again fell short in the fourth with only 18 points.
Nikola Jokic helped carry the scoring load for the Nuggets with 27 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was right there matching him in stride with 25 points 6, rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.
Shai has been a point of contention for the Nuggets this series, as they have felt on many occasions, he has been the beneficiary of favorable whistles, shooting 12 in Game 4 and 37 free throws overall in the series so far.
After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman spoke to media members after Game 4 and gave his thoughts on Shai and his ability to draw fouls.
"You hope there is a give and take, if Shai is allowed to use his off arm, which he is very good at, you hope they will allow us to have some impact with his body; it goes both ways," said Adelman.
"With that being said, the guy is so hard to guard regardless. I thought Christian did a great job late in the game, getting his hands up and away and showing the referees that his hands were not in there, because he is a foul artist and an amazing player."
With the series tied two games apiece, home court advantage has fallen back into the hands of the Thunder, but the Nuggets have proven they can go into any team's court and take a win from them.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Game 5 on Tuesday.
