Nuggets Make Lineup Decision on Russell Westbrook vs Hornets
The Denver Nuggets find themselves on an eight-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets, the longest currently in the NBA. The presence of Nikola Jokic always helps, and the fact they haven't faced any playoff teams. However, they've been doing all this success with one of their key players sidelined.
After missing the last seven games due to injury, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is set to return for Thursday's game. In 48 appearances this season, Westbrook is averaging 13.0 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. Westbrook also joined the team's starting lineup for good on December 27th, but the Nuggets have since announced a change.
The Nuggets have announced they'll be starting Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic against the Hornets. Returning to their opening night starting lineup, the Nuggets will now send Westbrook back to the bench.
While Westbrook had success in the starting lineup, the move back to the bench for him allows Malone to have his veteran presence off the bench and still be the first substitute in.
Given the success of players like Zeke Nnaji, Julian Strawther, and Jalen Pickett in recent games, also having Westbrook off the bench gives the team a strong nine-man rotation going forward. If the Nuggets can avoid injury and keep this level of play going, they should be serious contenders come playoff time.
