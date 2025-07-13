Nuggets Make Major Trade Announcement With Kings
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the most active teams in the NBA this offseason, looking to retool their roster after their postseason exit. While they were able to take the NBA Champions Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games, the result of the series made it clear that Denver had some areas of improvement they needed to address.
With their depth being the major one, Denver went out and signed Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. to free-agent deals. In addition, they also made a trade for Cam Johnson, replacing Michael Porter Jr., who has two years left on his massive contract. However, one of their other trades just became official.
Sharing on their social media, the Nuggets have announced that their trade with the Sacramento Kings to acquire Jonas Valanciunas has become official.
"The Denver Nuggets have acquired center Jonas Valančiūnas from Sacramento in exchange for Dario Šarić, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer, and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today," Nuggets PR wrote.
The Valanciunas situation with Denver has been interesting, with reports of Greek club Panathinaikos trying to lure him overseas, despite his $10.3 million salary for next season. Now that the trade has become official with Sacramento, a decision on Valanciunas' future with Denver should be coming out soon.
Related Articles
Anthony Edwards' Exchange With Nuggets Fan Goes Viral
Cam Johnson's Honest Nikola Jokic Statement After Trade