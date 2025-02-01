Nuggets Make Starting Lineup Change vs Hornets Due to Injury
The Denver Nuggets are traveling to face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday for the final contest of a tough five-game road trip for the Nuggets. After dropping the first three games, the Nuggets rebounded with a close win over the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night to put an end to their losing streak.
While Charlotte is one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, they did have some quality wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns in January, meaning the Nuggets can't overlook them. Given Russell Westbrook is set to be out with a hamstring injury, the Nuggets have announced a starting lineup change in his place.
Returning to the starting lineup after spending the last two games coming off the bench in favor of Westbrook and Aaron Gordon's return, third-year guard Christian Braun will earn his 46th start of the season against the Hornets.
Entering the month of February, Braun is averaging 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57.5% from the field, one of the highest true shooting percentages among guards.
In four career contests against the Hornets, Braun is averaging just 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds, and he'll look to improve upon that this evening. Given Braun's production of 18.1 points per game over his last seven contests, he looks positioned to do so.
Tip-off is set in Charlotte for 7:00 p.m. EST as the Nuggets seek their 30th win of the season.
