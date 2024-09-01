Nuggets NBA Champion Reveals Offseason Workouts With Steph Curry
There are only so many players in the world who can shoot as great as Michael Porter Jr. The Denver Nuggets star has become a lights out shooter playing alongside Nikola Jokic. One of the rare players who can keep up, however, is Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Michael Porter Jr. made a career-high 220 three-pointers during the 2023-24 regular season, which ranked 12th among all players. Over the last two years, he also ranks 14th among all players with 408 three-pointers.
Porter Jr. told Austin Rivers on the Off Guard Podcast that he's been working out with Steph Curry for the last few years, and called the experience amazing.
"When I work out with Steph, it's amazing and it's so fun, Porter Jr. said of working out with Curry. "There are only so many shooters in the world that can push me to really concentrate. Because I can naturally can shoot. But when I'm working out with Steph, it's amazing."
At the top of the three-point list every year is Stephen Curry, who made 357 three-pointers last year. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic came in second place this past season with 284 three-pointers.
Curry has also made a total of 630 three-pointers over the last two years, which is 61 more threes than second place Klay Thompson, who has made 569 over the last two years as Steph's teammate.
"We spent a lot of time working out together over the last few years," Porter Jr. added. "He way he works out is unbelievable."
Michael Porter Jr.'s Nuggets will take on Stephen Curry and the Warriors only three times this season, with the first matchup coming on December 3, 2024. Golden State will host two of the three matchups.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List