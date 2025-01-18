Patrick Mahomes Reveals Surprising Pick for Favorite NBA Player
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off against the Houston Texans today in the first of contest of the NFL Playoff's Divisional Round. Earning the AFC's first seed and a bye from the Wild Card round, Kansas City aims to become the first team in NFL history to be three-peat Super Bowl champions.
Leading the way for the Chiefs is star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who despite having his worst season statistically as a starter, is still viewed as the league's top quarterback. While Mahomes has a background in baseball due to his father playing in the MLB, he was recently asked about the NBA and provided who his favorite player growing up was.
“I was a Carmelo Anthony fan, I was going the other way," Mahomes said. "Everybody was a LeBron fan so I loved LeBron but at the same time I wanted to have that guy.”
Anthony, who starred for the Denver Nuggets from 2003 to 2011, was one of the most prolific scorers in league history during his time in the NBA. Boasting a career average of 24.8 points per game, Anthony also found great success contributing to three Olympic gold medals for Team USA.
With Anthony destined to join other NBA greats in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Mahomes would more than guarantee his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with another Super Bowl victory next month.
