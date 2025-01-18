Inside The Nuggets

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Surprising Pick for Favorite NBA Player

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is a fan of a Denver Nuggets legend

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off against the Houston Texans today in the first of contest of the NFL Playoff's Divisional Round. Earning the AFC's first seed and a bye from the Wild Card round, Kansas City aims to become the first team in NFL history to be three-peat Super Bowl champions.

Leading the way for the Chiefs is star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who despite having his worst season statistically as a starter, is still viewed as the league's top quarterback. While Mahomes has a background in baseball due to his father playing in the MLB, he was recently asked about the NBA and provided who his favorite player growing up was.

“I was a Carmelo Anthony fan, I was going the other way," Mahomes said. "Everybody was a LeBron fan so I loved LeBron but at the same time I wanted to have that guy.”

Anthony, who starred for the Denver Nuggets from 2003 to 2011, was one of the most prolific scorers in league history during his time in the NBA. Boasting a career average of 24.8 points per game, Anthony also found great success contributing to three Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthon
Mar 8, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) dribbles the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With Anthony destined to join other NBA greats in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Mahomes would more than guarantee his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with another Super Bowl victory next month.

