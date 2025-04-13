Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Makes Unexpected Decision for Nuggets Game
The Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets will meet on Sunday in a game with plenty at stake for the Nuggets, but not so much for the Rockets.
The Rockets have already clinched the two seed in the Western Conference, but they aren't going to empty the bench before the game starts.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka says he'll be playing his usual starters for Houston's season finale.
The Rockets have lost two straight, resting the majority of their usual starting lineup in both games against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. Jalen Green, who has played and started in all 81 games for the Rockets, started in both games, but played only 15 minutes.
Houston's starting five of Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun, and Fred VanVleet haven't played together since an April 6th win against the Golden State Warriors. As the two seed, Houston won't know their playoff opponent until the seven vs. eight play-in game, and won't play again until April 19th at the earliest.
While the Rockets might be looking to keep themselves sharp heading into the playoffs, the Nuggets have playoff seeding on the line.
A win for Denver puts them at fourth in the Western Conference, giving them home court in the first round. A loss could drop them as low as seventh and a spot in the play-in tournament, depending on what happens between the Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers.