Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Rockets
With the final day of the NBA regular season upon us, the Western Conference playoff race will have the attention of everyone as five teams are still playing for seeds four through eight. The Denver Nuggets are one of those teams as they take on the Houston Rockets at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Fortunately, the Nuggets are likely to have one of their stars available in Houston. Jamal Murray is listed as probable for today's game with right hamstring inflammation. The point guard made his return in a 117-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday but missed the previous six games up to that point.
Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season for a Denver squad that has been in the news lately for its firing of head coach Mike Malone. David Adelman stepped in as the interim head coach, and the Nuggets are 2-0 thus far.
Today's slate of games has a significant impact on the outcome of the standings. The Nuggets can clinch the fourth seed in the West with a win, but if they lose, it'll be in the hands of other teams to avoid the Play-In Tournament with one spot still left.
If Denver loses, it'll need the Minnesota Timberwolves to lose to clinch the fifth seed. If the Timberwolves win, then the Nuggets will need the LA Clippers to clinch the sixth seed. Denver falls back to the Play-In if it loses to Houston, the Timberwolves win, and the Clippers lose.
