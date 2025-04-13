New Report on Michael Malone's Reaction After Nuggets Fired Him
The Denver Nuggets shook up their organization on Tuesday when team President Josh Kroenke dismissed head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth.
The move came with just three games remaining in the regular season and the Nuggets sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference.
According to Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective podcast, Malone was "not calm" after being fired.
"It got out pretty quickly in the NBA that Michael Malone’s reaction to being fired was not calm, which is not a surprise. I don’t blame him," said Windhorst.
The Nuggets had lost four straight when they made the decision to fire Malone.
They have since won two straight games, picking up victories over the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies to put themselves in a position to get home court advantage in the playoffs.
The Nuggets will play their final game of the season on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. A win locks them into the fourth seed in the Western Conference. A loss could put them as low as seventh, depending on what happens the rest of the day.
They cannot be higher than fifth with a loss on Sunday.
Malone posted a 798-471 regular season record during his ten seasons as the Nuggets' head coach. He led the Nuggets to the NBA Championship in 2023. He had not had a losing season since 2016-17 and had made the playoffs in six straight seasons.