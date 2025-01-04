Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook and Victor Wembanyama Moment in Spurs-Nuggets Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama got into a lighthearted scuffle on Friday.

Jan 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets had won three consecutive games heading into a tough Western Conference matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. This matchup was headlined by the battle of Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, two of the league's premier big men.

As many expected, the matchup between Jokic and Wemby has not disappointed. In a 113-110 Spurs win, Wemby had 35 points and 18 rebounds, while Jokic had 41 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists of his own.

The 7-foot-3 French phenom in San Antonio has been dominant all season long, using his frame and impressive skillset to take over the league. On Friday, former NBA MVP and Nuggets standout Russell Westbrook found himself guarding Wembanyama on a few possessions.

Jan 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) fouls San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Westbrook got matched up against Wembanyama during Friday's game after Russ fouled the lengthy big man, leading to a hilarious moment between the two stars.

Westbrook has been incredible for the Nuggets this season, surprising many with how important he would be after Denver signed him in free agency. While the 36-year-old point guard has certainly lost a step since his 2017 MVP season, his fiery competitiveness still shines through, as shown in this moment with Wemby.

