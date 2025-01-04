Russell Westbrook and Victor Wembanyama Moment in Spurs-Nuggets Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets had won three consecutive games heading into a tough Western Conference matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. This matchup was headlined by the battle of Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, two of the league's premier big men.
As many expected, the matchup between Jokic and Wemby has not disappointed. In a 113-110 Spurs win, Wemby had 35 points and 18 rebounds, while Jokic had 41 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists of his own.
The 7-foot-3 French phenom in San Antonio has been dominant all season long, using his frame and impressive skillset to take over the league. On Friday, former NBA MVP and Nuggets standout Russell Westbrook found himself guarding Wembanyama on a few possessions.
Westbrook got matched up against Wembanyama during Friday's game after Russ fouled the lengthy big man, leading to a hilarious moment between the two stars.
Via NBA: "Russ x Wemby"
Via NBA on ESPN: "Russ & Wemby"
Via Bleacher Report: "Russ and Wemby are all good after the foul"
Via WembyMuse: "WESTBROOK AND WEMBY FIGHT 😂"
Westbrook has been incredible for the Nuggets this season, surprising many with how important he would be after Denver signed him in free agency. While the 36-year-old point guard has certainly lost a step since his 2017 MVP season, his fiery competitiveness still shines through, as shown in this moment with Wemby.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player