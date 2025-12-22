Nuggets Forward Earns Nod on ESPN's NBA All-Value Team

Many fans would assume that the Denver Nuggets would be in serious trouble when two starters, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, went down with injuries. However, they have gotten some much-needed help from an unexpected source to make their absences sting less.

Spencer Jones, a 24-year-old forward on a two-way contract, has filled in for an injured Aaron Gordon in Denver's starting lineup, and his impact has certainly been felt. In fact, he is now being recognized across the league for his help in Denver's success.

ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed his NBA All-Value Team, which "shines a spotlight on those difference-makers who are far outplaying their contracts as their teams chase the postseason." Among those 15 players was Spencer Jones, who is undoubtedly outperforming his two-way contract.

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts following the overtime win against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nuggets have one of the best contracts in the NBA

It is rare for a team to start a two-way player 12 times in their first 27 games, but it is even more rare for that two-way player to be as impactful as Jones has been. Of course, Jones earned the starting nod thanks to his high-motor defense, but he has made a legitimate difference on the offensive end as well.

As a starter, Jones has averaged 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, shooting 55.7% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range. Jones even had a 28-point explosion with four three-pointers in early December.

Spencer Jones can just flat-out ball



I love guys like him, who work their way up starting as an undrafted free agent and establishing oneself as a legitimate NBA rotation-level player



He’s a high-motor, versatile defensive weapon and glue guy in Denver pic.twitter.com/RHaCouyAdI — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) December 20, 2025

"With Jones in the starting lineup and sharing the court with Jamal Murray, Cameron Johnson, Peyton Watson andNikola Jokic, Denver is 8-4 and is plus-16.1 points per 100 possessions," Marks wrote. "The Nuggets have an open roster and can convert Jones to up to a four-year contract once he reaches 50 games on the active roster (he has currently played 27). Jones will be a restricted free agent in the offseason if he remains on a two-way deal."

There is minimal doubt that the Nuggets will keep Jones on a two-way deal for the entire season, as they will likely use their final standard contract to elevate him to the main squad full-time. Considering Jones has started 12 consecutive games for Denver, it is safe to say he has earned a standard contract, and he will need to be on one if they want to keep him in the rotation after Gordon returns from injury.

More Denver Nuggets Content