Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets have had a great 2024-25 season thus far with a 28-17 record through 45 games but suffered a crushing loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in a second-round playoffs matchup from last year.
Despite the loss, the Nuggets added another pillar to the mountain of individual success they have seen this season. Nikola Jokic has been putting up historic numbers on a nightly basis, but Russell Westbrook is the one who notched a monumental mark on Saturday.
Westbrook has officially tied NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal for 45th all-time in games played in NBA history with 1,207.
Westbrook is now one game away from passing Shaq on the list and tying Juwan Howard with 1,207 games played in 44th place.
The 2017 NBA MVP has had a stellar debut season with the Nuggets, averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, becoming a huge piece of Denver's recent success alongside superstar center Nikola Jokic.
In their 29-point loss in Minnesota, Westbrook finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, shooting 6-10 from the field.
The Nuggets had a poor showing on Saturday, but the MVP duo of Jokic and Westbrook continue to reach unbelievable accolades throughout the season. Having two historic players team up in Denver is so unusual, but it has been extremely effective this season.
