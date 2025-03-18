Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Warriors

Inside The Nuggets

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Playing without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, nobody expected the Denver Nuggets to have a chance against the red-hot Golden State Warriors on the road.

Thanks to the trio of Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Russell Westbrook, the Nuggets pulled off the upset. Gordon erupted for 36 points on 13-22 shooting and Porter Jr. went for 21 points and 8 rebounds, but Westbrook had a historic performance.

Westbrook went for 12 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in Monday's win over the Warriors. The nine-time All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record those numbers in a single game, per Stathead.

Westbrook has been stuffing the stat sheet for his entire career as the NBA's all-time triple-double leader. It is rare for the future Hall of Famer to post numbers like this for the first time in his career, nonetheless for the first time in league history.

Of course, many people will look at Westbrook's 5-17 shooting night or his seven turnovers, but the standout point guard was making plays on both ends of the court all night.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4)
Dec 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dunks the ball in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena.

Westbrook is now averaging 13.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds through 62 games this season, soaring past his expectations from when the Nuggets signed him to a two-year, $6.7 million contract in the offseason.

The Nuggets desperately needed to steal a win without Jokic and Murray on the floor, and Westbrook played a huge part in making that happen.

