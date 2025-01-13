Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Receives Nomination for NBA Award

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook was among the NBA's best players last week.

Joey Linn

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been one of the best NBA offseason singings. Joining Denver on a two-year, $6.7 million contract after his trade from the LA Clippers and buyout with the Utah Jazz, Westbrook was brought in to play behind Jamal Murray.

Injuries created a starting lineup opportunity for Westbrook, and he has taken full advantage of it. Starting 17 games for the Nuggets this season, Westbrook is 13-4 in those contests while posting averages of 15.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Westbrook’s play has been especially good the past week, as the 2017 MVP has averaged 22.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in his last four games.

Russell Westbrook
Jan 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Monday, Westbrook was recognized for his recent play, as the NBA announced he was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.

Via NBA PR: "Other nominees … West: Devin Booker and Kevin Durant (PHX), DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk (SAC), Anthony Edwards (MIN), Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM), Alperen Sengun (HOU) and Russell Westbrook (DEN)."

The award went to Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Westbrook has won Player of the Week 20 times in his NBA career, last winning it for the Washington Wizards on May 10, 2021.

While the Nuggets are mostly healthy right now, Westbrook is remaining in the starting lineup due to his strong play. The 17-year veteran has been putting up All-Star level production recently.

