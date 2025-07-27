Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Receiving Strong Interest From New NBA Team: Report

Denver Nuggets free agent Russell Westbrook appears to be nearing a deal with a new team

Austin Veazey

Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) talks to referee Andy Nagy (83) during overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) talks to referee Andy Nagy (83) during overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook is one of the last remaining free agents sitting out there who could still make an impact on a good team. He's coming off a year averaging 13.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 4.9 RPG for the Denver Nuggets, and he'd like a decent chance to win a championship before he calls it a career.

However, the market has been dry thus far for Westbrook. It was rumored that he wanted to return closer to home in Los Angeles, but the Clippers signed Bradley Beal and Chris Paul, while the Lakers don't seem interested in a reunion for obvious reasons.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point score in the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dave Carmichael of SactownSports.com posted on X/Twitter that he believes there's a strong chance that Russell Westbrook ends up as a Sacramento King.

"It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while," Carmichael said. "And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King."

This would be a questionable move for both sides. The Sacramento Kings are consistently the most dysfunctional franchise in the NBA, so if Westbrook wants his best chance to win a championship, it won't be with the Kings.

The Kings also handed Dennis Schroder a three-year, $45 million contract while still having Malik Monk. How would Westbrook fit into that rotation? Would he be okay being Schroder's backup?

Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook
Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Westbrook would also only muddy up a team that already doesn't project to have a lot of spacing with DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis in the starting unit. But at this point, there aren't many other teams that need point guard play outside of the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, and neither team has shown much interest thus far.

