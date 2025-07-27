Russell Westbrook Receiving Strong Interest From New NBA Team: Report
Russell Westbrook is one of the last remaining free agents sitting out there who could still make an impact on a good team. He's coming off a year averaging 13.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 4.9 RPG for the Denver Nuggets, and he'd like a decent chance to win a championship before he calls it a career.
However, the market has been dry thus far for Westbrook. It was rumored that he wanted to return closer to home in Los Angeles, but the Clippers signed Bradley Beal and Chris Paul, while the Lakers don't seem interested in a reunion for obvious reasons.
Dave Carmichael of SactownSports.com posted on X/Twitter that he believes there's a strong chance that Russell Westbrook ends up as a Sacramento King.
"It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while," Carmichael said. "And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King."
This would be a questionable move for both sides. The Sacramento Kings are consistently the most dysfunctional franchise in the NBA, so if Westbrook wants his best chance to win a championship, it won't be with the Kings.
The Kings also handed Dennis Schroder a three-year, $45 million contract while still having Malik Monk. How would Westbrook fit into that rotation? Would he be okay being Schroder's backup?
Westbrook would also only muddy up a team that already doesn't project to have a lot of spacing with DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis in the starting unit. But at this point, there aren't many other teams that need point guard play outside of the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, and neither team has shown much interest thus far.
