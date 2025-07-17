Russell Westbrook’s Heartfelt Speech on NBA Legend Goes Viral
Ever since Russell Westbrook officially became "Mr. Triple Double" in 2017 and matched Oscar Robinson's feat of averaging the gaudy stat line throughout an entire NBA season, the two NBA legends have had a deep link between their two careers.
Because of this unique connection, it was Westbrook who got the honor of presenting Robertson with the 2025 Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYs on Wednesday.
Robertson received the prestigious honor not for his illustrious playing career, but for his role in filing a 1970 antitrust lawsuit against the NBA as president of the NBAPA, which eventually led to the implementation of league-wide free agency with the establishment of the Oscar Robertson Rule in 1976.
Robertson achieved this great victory, widely considered the most consequential labor decision in American sports history, in the face of unrelenting threats, pressure, and racism from his opposition.
"Oscar Robinson will always be the triple-double OG," Westbrook said. "The first player to average one for a season, he was also an MVP and NBA champion. But the reason I'm here to tell you about the 'Big O' tonight is something a little different, a different way he changed the game for us."
"Today, they call the NBA a player's league, and that's because of Oscar. His conviction, his composure, and his courage."
As an Arthur Ashe Award for Courage winner, Robertson is now among some of the most hallowed names in the history of sports humanitarianism. Pat Tillman, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, Nelson Mandela, Bill Russell, and Jim Valvano are just a sampling of Robertson's newfound company.
