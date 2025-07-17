Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook’s Heartfelt Speech on NBA Legend Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets free agent Russell Westbrook gave a heartfelt speech while presenting the Arthur Ashe Award at the ESPYs on Wednesday

Will Despart

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Ever since Russell Westbrook officially became "Mr. Triple Double" in 2017 and matched Oscar Robinson's feat of averaging the gaudy stat line throughout an entire NBA season, the two NBA legends have had a deep link between their two careers.

Because of this unique connection, it was Westbrook who got the honor of presenting Robertson with the 2025 Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYs on Wednesday.

Robertson received the prestigious honor not for his illustrious playing career, but for his role in filing a 1970 antitrust lawsuit against the NBA as president of the NBAPA, which eventually led to the implementation of league-wide free agency with the establishment of the Oscar Robertson Rule in 1976.

Robertson achieved this great victory, widely considered the most consequential labor decision in American sports history, in the face of unrelenting threats, pressure, and racism from his opposition.

"Oscar Robinson will always be the triple-double OG," Westbrook said. "The first player to average one for a season, he was also an MVP and NBA champion. But the reason I'm here to tell you about the 'Big O' tonight is something a little different, a different way he changed the game for us."

"Today, they call the NBA a player's league, and that's because of Oscar. His conviction, his composure, and his courage."

As an Arthur Ashe Award for Courage winner, Robertson is now among some of the most hallowed names in the history of sports humanitarianism. Pat Tillman, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, Nelson Mandela, Bill Russell, and Jim Valvano are just a sampling of Robertson's newfound company.

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

