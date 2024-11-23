Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook’s Insane Pass in Nuggets-Mavericks Goes Viral

Russell Westbrook's pass during the Nuggets vs Mavericks game had the NBA world talking

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts as he lays on the court during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets headed into Friday night's game vs the Dallas Mavericks in a must-win situation to keep their NBA Cup hopes alive. Factor in the return of Nikola Jokic, the absence of Luka Doncic, and the Nuggets being on their home floor, the odds were in Denver's favor heading into the game.

Since the return of Nuggets guard Jamal Murray from injury, former All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has moved back to the bench to lead the second unit. In the first quarter against the Mavericks, Westbrook reminded fans of the elite athleticism he constantly had on display in his youth and made a play that has NBA fans remembering those days.

On an alley-oop pass from second-year guard Julian Strawther, Westbrook caught the lob and redirected it mid-air to Jamal Murray for the three-pointer to cut Dallas' lead to five points. A player known for giving maximum effort on the court at all times, his pass to Murray reminded fans that he's still got it.

Westbrook's pass had over 6,000 likes in under 30 minutes on Instagram.

Entering tonight, Westbrook has had an up-and-down season so far for the Nuggets, averaging 10.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 24.8 minutes a night. On the downside, his shooting percentages have been below-average with 35.7/32.6/67.9 splits.

No matter what Westbrook's stats are night in and night out, he continues to make plays like these and display his elite athleticism.

