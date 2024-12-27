Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook's Moment With Kevin Durant's Mom Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook shared a moment with Wanda Durant on Christmas.

Nov 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the second half against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena.
Nov 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the second half against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Playing 11 seasons in Oklahoma City, Westbrook made eight All-Star teams and won the 2017 MVP award. With 18,859 points, Westbrook is the Thunder's all-time leading scorer.

Eight of Westbrook’s seasons in Oklahoma City came alongside Kevin Durant. This duo was one of the most electric in NBA history, and accomplished a lot together. Signing with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, Durant has been competing against Westbrook since, and the two legends had another battle on Christmas when the Phoenix Suns hosted the Nuggets.

Following this game, Westbrook shared a moment with Durant’s mother, Wanda, that has been going viral on social media. 

Via ESPN: “Russell Westbrook went over to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal’s families after the game ❤️”

Westbrook also spent time with Bradley Beal’s family after the game. The two star guards played together for one season when Westbrook was with the Washington Wizards. Fans loved this moment, as ESPN's post tallied over 530,000 likes.

Durant's mother has often been seen at her son’s games throughout his legendary NBA career, and has watched Westbrook for much of his career as well.

This was a special moment after a special day of NBA basketball. Wednesday's Christmas slate included several of the game's all-time greats.

