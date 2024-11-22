Russell Westbrook's Powerful Statement After Nuggets Practice
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season. One of the greatest point guards of all time, Westbrook made history on Monday by becoming the first player ever with 200 career triple-doubles.
This milestone was one of several Westbrook has hit in his Hall of Fame career, but as he sees it, neither individual accolades nor team success can define his legacy. For Westbrook, his NBA career has been a platform for positive impact. Whether in the community, locker room, or around the league, Westbrook cares most about positively impacting others.
Speaking about this following Thursday’s practice, Westbrook said, “The media votes for All-NBA, so if they don’t like me they’re not gonna vote… That doesn’t determine my value or what I bring to the game or how I use this game to impact other people. That’s legacy. It’s not how many championships you win... Nobody gets to make a decision on what rank I am. They don’t make the rules. One person makes the rules, that’s the man above.”
This is why Westbrook, while in pursuit of a championship, doesn’t view his career as a failure without one. That said, the Nuggets guard approaches every game with a unique level of intensity that shows just more much he cares about competing at the highest level.
Westbrook and the Nuggets are back in action on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.
