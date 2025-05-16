Jamal Murray Breaks Silence on Illness After Nuggets-Thunder Game 6
The Denver Nuggets had one goal going into Thursday night: win the game. No matter what, no matter how, the Nuggets had to pull off a Game 6 win if they wanted to keep their season hopes alive. Before the game, Denver fans got worried when star guard Jamal Murray was listed as questionable due to illness, but he suited up with the series on the line.
Led by a strong second-half performance and key contributions from Christian Braun and Julian Strawther, the Nuggets pulled out the 119-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to force a Game 7. Murray was able to add 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists despite being sick, and broke the silence on it after the win.
"When you woke up this morning was there any chance you didn't play in this game?" a reporter asked Murray after the game. To no surprise, given the competitor he is, he replied, "Absolutely not."
A player who has been known in his career as a playoff riser, Murray surely rose to the occasion on Thursday night, going toe-to-toe with the potential MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, there's still more basketball to be played, as Murray and the Nuggets will look to close it out in Game 7 and advance to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In terms of Game 7, it heads back to Oklahoma City on Sunday, with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. EST.
