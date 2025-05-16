Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Coach Makes Aaron Gordon Injury Announcement After Game 6 vs Thunder

Liam Willerup

May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
It's clear that the Denver Nuggets' two best players are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, as the two are not only one of the best duos in the NBA but have proved it by winning an NBA Championship together. However, the answer on who's the third best has fluctuated from time to time, but it appears clear who it is now.

The answer now is Aaron Gordon, as the Nuggets star dropped five points, seven assists, and seven rebounds en route to a Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. While not the flashiest stat line, he's had better, and his impact goes beyond the box score. With that said, Nuggets coach David Adelman spoke after the game about a potentially concerning injury situation for Gordon.

“At this point I have no idea…it’s really nice to have two days off…concern level would be high, obviously. (Because it’s AG)," Adelman shared after the game. Gordon appeared to have tweaked his hamstring late in the fourth quarter, with the star forward limping and grasping at his left hamstring.

While there's no telling how severe the hamstring injury could be, the most recent hamstring injury was Steph Curry's strain that kept him out of their second-round contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. If it's anything like that, the Nuggets could be in trouble.

An official announcement will likely be made on Friday after testing, but the focus remains on Game 7 on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. EST, with the winner advancing to the Western Conference Finals to face the Timberwolves.

