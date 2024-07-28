Sources: Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook Have Spoken About Nuggets Pairing
Russell Westbrook is officially a member of the Denver Nuggets. Following a buyout with the Utah Jazz, Westbrook cleared waivers and signed with the 2023 NBA champions. The deal came together after weeks of reports suggested Denver was the frontrunner for Westbrook if he were to be traded by the LA Clippers, and it became official on Friday.
As the mutual interest between Westbrook and the Nuggets was being reported, it was also reported that three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was among the Nuggets players pushing for Westbrook. Sources confirmed that to be the case, and have since revealed the two MVPs have already spoken on the phone about their pairing next season:
Sources told Denver Nuggets on SI that Westbrook and Jokic were connected by veteran center DeAndre Jordan, who was also one of the leaders in getting his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate to the Nuggets.
This conversation consisted of Jokic welcoming Westbrook to the team, along with some of the visions both players have of their pairing next season. Westbrook's 199 career triple-doubles rank first all-time, while Jokic's 130 rank fourth. It is possible that Westbrook records his NBA-record 200th triple-double next season alongside Jokic, as the 2017 MVP has recorded a triple-double every year of his career except the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.
Westbrook should help both Jokic and Jamal Murray a lot next season with ball handling duties, which is something the team really needed.
