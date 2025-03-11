Star Played Ruled Out With Injury in Nuggets-Thunder
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off for the second time in two days on Monday night, and the battle between the MVP candidates is going as expected.
The Thunder hold a 73-67 halftime lead, propelled by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 15 points, while Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic looks like the best player on the court with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists on 7-12 shooting.
Unfortunately, an injury has spoiled the high-stakes matchup, as Thunder star Jalen Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right hip strain.
Williams, a first-time All-Star this season, has been an incredible complement to Gilgeous-Alexander. The 23-year-old versatile wing is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this season while shooting 47.8% from the field.
Williams has likely cemented himself as an All-Defensive Team selection this season while becoming a star on the offensive side of the ball. Williams has played a huge role in OKC's road to becoming the number-one team in the Western Conference and will be a huge loss against in the second half of Monday's game.
Jaylin Williams started the second half of Monday's game in place of Jalen due to his injury, but the Thunder will certainly be more worried about whether or not this is a long-term concern or not.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers