Team USA Coach Makes Eye-Opening Statement on Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant
Team USA basketball is always stacked with the best talent in the world, and there's not always a lot of playing opportunity for every guy on the roster. Players who might be stars on their NBA teams might be just a role player on Team USA. Steve Kerr says Carmelo Anthony helped make the role acceptable.
Golden State Warriors and Team USA basketball coach Steve Kerr led the National Team to the gold medal this summer in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It would not have been possible, however, without Kevin Durant accepting a smaller role after dealing with a calf injury.
"Up and down the roster, these guys are superstars in their own right," Steve Kerr said in an interview with NBA.com. "Then, to see them sacrificing, it’s inspiring.?
When asked if that sacrifice is on the same level as what Team USA saw from Carmelo Anthony back in the day, Kerr likened his role to Kevin Durant's this past summer.
"It gives guys a chance to show themselves in a different light. I mean, Kevin Durant – having coached him now both in the NBA and the Olympics – it’s easy to see why he loves it so much. He’s all about the game, he’s all about the work.
"There’s something special about a five-week sprint, trying to come together with the group, nobody really caring about stats. The media’s not talking about much of that. And it’s just pure basketball. Kevin’s passion is the game itself and the work, and he loves the whole process."
Kevin Durant was a big contributor for Team USA even though he was never asked to do much outside of catching and shooting. That was enough for America to bring home the gold medal.
