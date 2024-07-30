Inside The Nuggets

Video of Nikola Jokic and Serbia Head Coach Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Serbia are 0-1 in the Paris Olympics

Joey Linn

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Serbia dropped their opening game of the Paris Olympics Group Phase on Sunday, falling to Team USA by a final score of 110-84. Led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, Serbia has talent on their roster, but it was not enough against USA.

Set to face Puerto Rico on Wednesday in their second Group Phase game, Serbia has been back on the practice court preparing for what they hope is their first victory in Paris.

Ahead of this game, a practice video of Jokic and Serbia head coach Svetislav Pesic went viral, as the three-time MVP was seen sharing his input with his head coach:

Jokic played well against USA, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals, but Serbia was outscored by 26 points in the minutes he sat - while playing USA even in the minutes he played. This was something Serbia could not overcome, as Jokic was able to keep them in the game, but his teammates did not step up.

Still considered the best player in basketball by many, Jokic has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards. The year in this span that Jokic did not win MVP was 2023, as he finished second for the award that year, winning Finals MVP instead.

A special player, Jokic hopes to lead Serbia to a medal at the Olympics.

