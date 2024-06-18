Inside The Nuggets

WATCH: Rare Nikola Jokic Offseason Footage Surfaces

Some exclusive offseason footage of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has surfaced

May 31, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches a shot during a practice session on media day before the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recently won his third league MVP award. While he was unable to win consecutive Finals MVP awards, as the Nuggets were eliminated in the Western Conference Semi-Finals by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokic is still considered by many to be the best player in basketball.

As he enjoys his offseason, Jokic has already been spotted several times partying in Serbia with his family and friends. Along with these outings, Jokic has spent time at horse races, which is another one of his favorite things to do.

While fans rarely get a glimpse of Jokic playing basketball in the offseason, the Nuggets star is still spending time on the court, and was recently spotted getting work in on an outdoor court.

Videos like this are always very cool to see, because while Jokic is the best basketball player in the world, that does not stop him from playing some outdoor basketball with people at the park. Similar videos of Jokic surfaced last summer, as this seems like something the Nuggets star likes to do in the offseason.

As previously mentioned, the Nuggets did not reach their goal of repeating as champions this season, but there is still a lot of reason to believe that this group will again be one of the very best teams in the NBA next season.

