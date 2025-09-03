Why Nikola Jokić's 2026 All-Star Weekend May Look Different
The NBA All-Star Game has become one of the most heavily debated topics in the league. After seeing the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off with the NHL and how fans around the world were united rooting for their country, it seemed as though the 2025 NBA All-Star Game was a let down, especially with the level of intensity the players displayed.
The intensity and competitiveness has declined over the years in the All-Star game, with players playing less defense and the argument being that players don't want to get hurt in a game that has become meaningless. Even when putting some of the most competitive athletes on the floor together, it's hard to get them to play at a high-level if there's no emotional or monetary interest.
However, that could all be changing, as ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that the 2026 All-Star Game, which is set to be hosted at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, is likely to see a major format change. The format will now likely see a round-robin tournament featuring three eight-player squads, two being USA teams and one being a world team.
As added by Charania, it would draw inspiration from golf's major global event, the Ryder Cup, set to be played at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale, NY, later in September. However, what does this mean for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who will undoubtedly be featured in the 2026 All-Star game barring any drastic setbacks?
The Impact On Nikola Jokic
Assuming he earns the All-Star selection for 2026, it will be the 8th selection for Jokic in his career. His first came in 2019, as the NBA had pivoted to a team captain model the year prior, after it was historically the East vs the West.
If the NBA does switch to this new model, as reported by Charania, then Jokic would be featured on the eight-man international team, which could feature some other top NBA stars. Names expected to be in contention for Team World include Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, to name a few.
There's an argument that Jokic and those four mentioned players are the five most talented players in the NBA, so perhaps switching to a Team World format could be a decision that backfires on Team USA. But, with how stars like Jokic and Doncic are playing for their countries in EuroBasket 2025 this summer, they could bring that same pride and competitiveness to the new format.
