2 Nuggets Reserves Who Need to Have a Good Training Camp

There is just over a week until training camp starts for the Denver Nuggets, and there are still some question marks about their new-look lineup. Fortunately, the Nuggets kept their starting lineup together this offseason, which is one of the best in the NBA, but the bench will need some work.

Sure, the Nuggets signed key veterans like DeMar DeRozan and Marvin Bagley this summer to help out the second unit, but for Denver to actually see success this season, other reserves will also need to step up. Let's look at two bench players in particular who need to have a strong training camp in order to save their spot in the lineup.

Lonnie Walker IV

Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Nuggets signed Lonnie Walker IV to a non-guaranteed contract. Training camp will be important for the entire team, but nobody will be trying to prove themselves as much as Walker.

Walker will be fighting for Denver's final roster spot in camp, and the 27-year-old guard will have a fair chance of securing his place on the roster. In his last NBA action with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024-25, Walker averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 20 games and seven starts, while shooting 42% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

After spending the 2025-26 season overseas, Walker will have the chance to complete his NBA comeback. If he makes Denver's roster, he should also be able to compete for minutes in the regular season rotation.

The Nuggets' guard room is lacking right now, with Tyus Jones and Julian Strawther expected to be the team's second-unit backcourt. Walker's ability to put pressure on the defense, finish above the rim, create with the ball in his hands, and be a secondary ball-handler should help him earn minutes if he performs well enough in camp to make the final roster.

DaRon Holmes

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) before the game against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Walker, DaRon Holmes has a secured spot on Denver's roster, but his place in the rotation is far from safe. Holmes will be competing for minutes with Bagley, Spencer Jones, Zeke Nnaji, and rookie Trevon Brazile, but a good training camp for the 24-year-old could help him earn some early playing time.

Holmes missed his entire rookie season with an Achilles tear and finally returned to action last season, appearing in 25 games for the Nuggets. In his limited time, Holmes averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game, but showed much more promise with the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League.

In 22 total G League appearances, he looked much more like the promising big man the Nuggets drafted in the first round in 2024, averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 stocks per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-9 big man is very talented, and if given the opportunities, he could make a legitimate difference for the Nuggets.

Of course, though, he has to earn those opportunities in training camp. Holmes has a clear path to earning significant playing time for the Nuggets this season, but he still has to prove his value first.

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