The Denver Nuggets and their own roster are in prime position to be one of the few top-tier title contenders taking the stage in this year's NBA playoffs.

But when surveying around the league, there are also a few former players of the Nuggets roster set to embark on a playoff run of their own, albeit in a different uniform than the one they wore in Denver.

Keeping that in mind, let's take a look the six players in this year's NBA playoffs who have some previous experience with the Nuggets, and might be among those in Denver's way of claiming a title in this year's postseason themselves:

Bones Hyland, MIN

Apr 5, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) shoots a three pointer against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The former Nuggets point guard was technically a part of the Nuggets' championship roster back in the 2022-23 season, but was traded mid-season before seeing that title come to fruition, and reportedly doesn't have a ring for those efforts either.

Still, Bones Hyland had over 100 games played for the Nuggets' franchise in one and a half seasons, and now gets a chance to claim some sweet revenge over them in round one.

Collin Gillespie, PHX

Apr 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While he wasn't quite the nightly rotational piece he's known as today, Colin Gillespie actually did start out his career with the Nuggets, believe it or not. He played 24 games in their 2022-23 campaign, and unlike Bones, actually does have a rung to show for it.

The Nuggets would likely love to have Gillespie at this level in their current backcourt rotation, but they'll instead have to watch him from afar as the Suns are tasked with the reigning champion OKC Thunder in round one.

Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Another former Nugget-turned-rotational piece, Jarred Vanderbilt is another prime example of someone who started his career with a short stint in Denver (playing 26 regular season games from 2018-2020) before then being shipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Malik Beasley at the 2020 trade deadline.

Like Gillespie, the Nuggets would likely love someone with the defensive prowess and versatility of Vanderbilt in today's rotation.

Jeff Green, HOU

Apr 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) smiles on the court during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A beloved veteran in Denver who spent two years with the team from 2021 to 2023, and claimed his long-awaited first career ring as a part of their title-winning squad.

Jeff Green even played a consistent role in the rotation for that playoff run, averaging 17 minutes a game in 20 postseason games in what was his then-age-36 season.

Jerami Grant, POR

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Like a few others on this list, Jerami Grant spent only a short time in Denver–– playing just 71 total regular season games in the 2019-20 season.

It was also that season in Denver, which came right before his inevitable breakout the following year with the Detroit Pistons; something that the Nuggets would've likely loved to be a part of.

Mason Plumlee, SAS

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Mason Plumlee (45) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now in his 13th career pro, Mason Plumlee is still waiting for that first-ever championship ring, something he's got a really good chance at securing on a title-ready roster like the Spurs.

Plumlee, of anyone on this list, actually spent the most time in Denver throughout their career, ultimately playing four seasons and appearing in over 270 career games between both the regular and postseason.

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