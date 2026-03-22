Why the Nuggets Have No More Excuses Before NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets are now sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record after taking care of business against the Toronto Raptors. With just 11 games left in the regular season, the Nuggets are running out of time to get ready for a championship-minded playoff run.

While the Nuggets have still seen some team success, they have had a season full of excuses. From injuries to scheduling, the Nuggets have had something to explain for most of their losses since November. However, on Sunday, they will officially be out of excuses.

Nuggets will be fully healthy again

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) and guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nuggets wing Peyton Watson has missed the last 19 games with a hamstring strain, but he is finally expected to return to action on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Watson is officially listed as questionable for the first time since his injury, but ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Nuggets expect him to play.

Denver has not had a fully healthy lineup since November, going over four months without their complete roster. Not to mention, most of their injury problems have affected key players, including extended absences for Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, and, of course, Peyton Watson.

On Sunday, though, the Nuggets will finally have the whole team together, throwing their injury excuse down the drain for their final 11 games of the season.

Watson will especially provide a much-needed defensive presence on the wing. The Nuggets have just the 21st-ranked defense this season, but when they were fully healthy, they had a top-five defensive rating. Injuries have undoubtedly contributed to their fall on the defensive end, and they will have a chance to prove that was the case starting Sunday.

The schedule is easing up

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Since the start of February, 14 of Denver's 22 games have come against teams in the top six of their respective conference standings. Only three of their final 11 games will be against such opponents.

The Nuggets were put through a gauntlet over the last month-and-a-half, but things will light up for them in the final stretch. In those 14 games against top teams, the Nuggets were just 5-9, and while it is great to have playoff-like situations, they need some lighter games before the playoffs.

Sure, they still have to play the San Antonio Spurs twice and the Oklahoma City Thunder once, but overall, their schedule for the rest of the season will be much lighter than it has been recently.

Not to mention, this will give the Nuggets a chance to climb back up the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves are all separated by less than a game, while sitting 2.5 games behind the third-place Los Angeles Lakers.

Now at full strength and with an easier schedule, the Nuggets have no excuses left. We should see Denver string together some wins to end the season and head into the playoffs with momentum. If they cannot succeed now, then they simply might not be built for the playoff run that many fans hope for.