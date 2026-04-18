The Denver Nuggets found their way to a huge Game 1 win in their first round series over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-106, effectively claiming an early 1-0 series lead over their playoff rivals.

Things were looking bleak at the start. Minnesota ended the first quarter with a double-digit lead, and a shaky output from the Nuggets offensively.

However, in due time, the pieces would fall into place for Denver to take control, and now leave the home fans in Mile High feeling confident for what's ahead in the series.

Here's three of the biggest takeaways from the Nuggets' Game 1 win over Minnesota:

1. Playoff Jamal Murray Was on Full Display

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) leaves the game during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

It's nothing new for Jamal Murray to have a big night on the offensive end this season.

Even still, Game 1 proved that Murray was able to pick things up right where he left off when it comes to stepping up to the occasion when the Nuggets need it most in the playoffs.

Murray finished the game with a game-high 30 points, shooting a perfect 16-16 from the free-throw line.

His shot from deep wasn't quite on, as he shot 0-8 from three, but it didn't stop him from finding holes in Minnesota's defense to attack in the mid-range and by creating contact, and it worked well in his favor.

Of course, Nikola Jokic's impact can't be overlooked. He had a casual triple-double with an overall stat line of 25-13-11.

But having Murray's ability to impact the game offensively and score at a high level, even when the threes weren’t falling, was arguably just as important as the three-time MVP's night to secure their victory to open the series.

2. Three-Point Shot-Making Has to Improve

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Nuggets won in the margins in multiple ways to end with a favorable result on their home floor. Yet, Denver certainly walks out of this game knowing they have to perform better from beyond the arc moving forward in the series and the playoffs as a whole.

Christian Braun held his weight by shooting a combined 67% from three. The other four Nuggets in the starting five shot a collective 5-22 from outside. As for the duo of Jokic and Murray, they shot a combined 2-15 on their behalf.

Minnesota also shot below 33% as a team themselves, that made for a sloppy offensive game entirely, and it's hard to imagine that being the case all series long.

However, for the number-one ranked offense in the NBA to be firing on all cylinders, it relies on them hitting their shots from outside a bit more consistently.

3. A Game-Changing Third Quarter

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman walks the sideline after being called for a technical foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

If there's any moment to circle as the most defining point of the Nuggets' winning effort, their dominant third-quarter effort would be where the tides really began to shift in Denver's favor.

The Nuggets went on a 29-17 run within the third quarter as a whole led by 12 points from Jokic, taking as much as a 15-point lead that would eventually be chewed down to close out the fourth quarter. In the end, it was edged out thanks to some clutch-time execution from Denver's side.

When the Wolves go back to watch the film in the hotel waiting for Game 2, it'll be the few haunting minutes coming out of halftime that Chris Finch will have wished he and his crew got a do-over with.

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