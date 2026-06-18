Ranking Nuggets' 3 Most Likely Teams to Trade Up With in NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets have two picks in this year's draft–– one at pick 26, and another in the second round at pick 49–– but it seems like there's interest stemming from the front office to trade up.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, the Nuggets have been among the few teams in this year's draft linked to try and move up the board from that 26th pick in the first round.

As always, a trade up can only happen if a team ahead of them is willing to shift down the board. Finding a partner willing to do so can be easier said than done. But with the way this year's order is set up, there's a few intriguing suitors in the middle of the draft who could be interested in pulling the trigger on a shake-up.

Let's rank three potential suitors the Nuggets could look towards as one who could help them make their desired trade up:

3. San Antonio Spurs

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright speaks with the media about the health and absence of head coach Gregg Popovich before a game against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs have four picks in this year's draft–– three of which come in the second round.

They've also got a ton of young players on the roster, as is the need to be continually developed after their inexperience showed in this year's Finals. Adding another rookie into the fold who probably won't be getting any run come time for next postseason doesn't exactly help push the needle for that.

So perhaps a move down the board to add a more costly veteran that the Nuggets are looking to move off of could make more sense than cashing in on pick 20. Cameron Johnson, or if Denver would dare to do so, Aaron Gordon, might gain some intrigue from San Antonio.

The Nuggets would only be moving up a half-dozen spots in a move with the Spurs. So it's not a drastic shift up the board, but it could be all they need to get their hands on the prospect they have in mind.

2. Charlotte Hornets

Mar 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

One intriguing suitor who sticks out as one the Nuggets could look towards is the Hornets, for the sole reason that they've got a pair of first-round picks in the teens at 14 and 18.

There's a good chance that, for the right deal, Charlotte would be interested in moving off of one of them to scale down to pick 26.

They've also got a contract in Grant Williams' that's an expiring worth $14.2 million, and could be an ideal asset for the Hornets to include in a trade down that nets them an upgrade in the frontcourt.

Does Williams and pick 18 in exchange for Cameron Johnson and 26 gain any traction? It at least makes sense on paper for the Nuggets. They're able to shed some cap, move up the board as desired, and won't be tied to Williams past this next season. Keep this one in the back of mind.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Presti, Thunder General Manager, has his end-of-season media access, Monday, June 8, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nuggets have shown zero hesitation to make a draft day deal with the Thunder in year's past.

Back in 2022, they dealt with the Thunder to land the 30th overall selection to select Peyton Watson. And in 2023, Denver traded for the 37th-overall pick to land Hunter Tyson, along with a couple of picks in 2024.

Those deals are now why the Nuggets are barren in future draft capital. The Thunder now own their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks because of those pair of moves. But ironically, OKC could still make sense as a draft partner this year in the event they wanted to move up the board again.

The Thunder have a pair of selections at pick 12 and 17, and could end up using the latter of those in a separate deal to either gain talent for their roster now with someone like Cameron Johnson, or of course, future assets, as they've shown the willingness to do in recent history.

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