Aaron Gordon Gives Health Update After Rocky Start to Nuggets Season

The Denver Nuggets are nine games into their 2026-27 season, and things could obviously be going better. They are currently sitting in tenth place in the Western Conference with a 5-4 record, and they look far from the team we saw last season.

The Nuggets had the league's top offense last year, with them firing on all cylinders and everyone clicking. So far this season, though, they have just the 15th-ranked offense and are being heavily carried by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. For the past few years, many people would say the Nuggets had a "big three" with Jokic, Murray, and Aaron Gordon. However, this year, that is turning into a duo rather than a trio.

Through nine games, Gordon is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 29.3 minutes per game, while shooting a career-low 39.5% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc. Gordon's poor performances have caused some concern among fans, with many assuming he was still dealing with some injury issues. However, he assures that he is healthy.

Is Aaron Gordon healthy?

Oct 26, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Monday's loss to the Houston Rockets, Gordon confirmed he is healthy and is more concerned about getting the Nuggets back into the win column.

"Physically, I feel good. So I’m less worried about my body out there and now more worried about the wins. … I did a lot of recovery (this offseason) and a lot of lifting, a lot of running, so I can be there come May and June. But we need to pick it up now," Gordon told The Denver Post's Bennett Durando.

Aaron Gordon: “Physically, I feel good. So I’m less worried about my body out there and now more worried about the wins. … I did a lot of recovery (this offseason) and a lot of lifting, a lot of running, so I can be there come May and June. But we need to pick it up now.” — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) November 10, 2026

In the loss to Houston, Gordon finished with three points, five rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers in 30 minutes, shooting just 1-6 from the field and 0-2 from deep. There were some expectations that Gordon would have an All-Star-caliber season for the Nuggets this season, but he has obviously fallen short.

Considering that Gordon has looked far from himself to start the season, it almost would've been more comforting to hear him say he is dealing with a minor ailment. If Gordon is fully healthy, it might be time to worry that he is simply on the decline.

The 31-year-old forward was playing some of his best basketball last season before injuries derailed his availability, as he missed 46 of Denver's 82 games and three of their six playoff games, but he has not been the same player this year.

Granted, there are still 73 games left in the season, so he has time to find his rhythm. Gordon stressed the importance of staying healthy in May and June, which he has struggled with over the past couple of years, so we can give him some grace for now. Still, if things do not improve, there will be some alarm bells ringing.

Gordon and the Nuggets will have a chance to bounce back and prove they are still the team they are expected to be on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

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