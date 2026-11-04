Why It's Not Time to Panic About Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets Yet

Are the alarm bells ringing in the Mile High City? The Denver Nuggets are 3-3 to start the 2026-27 season, and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is struggling so far. However, it might not be time to panic just yet.

Through six games, Jokic is averaging 22.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists, while shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.6% from beyond the arc. After what has arguably been the best six-year stretch in NBA history, this has been concerning production for Jokic. We are used to seeing Jokic perform much better than this, and fans and media across the league are letting him hear it.

NBA analyst Bill Simmons recently said, "Apex Joker—best offensive player potentially in the history of the league, the way he was doing it—that guy might be gone."

“Apex Joker … that guy might be gone.”



With a heavy heart, @BillSimmons believes we might be witnessing the end of Nikola Jokic’s prime. pic.twitter.com/lTTHkt4Fnm — The Ringer (@ringer) November 4, 2026

Is it "the end" of prime Jokic? The 31-year-old center has had one of the best runs in league history, but why should it be over? Sure, we can be concerned about how Jokic has looked since returning from his month-long injury absence last season, but there is time for him to find his rhythm again.

Jokic will bounce back

The most concerning aspect of Jokic's game since his knee injury last season has been his three-point shooting. In 33 regular season games after his injury last season, Jokic shot just 31.9% from three. In six playoff games, he shot 19.4% from three. In six games so far this season, he is shooting 22.6% from three. Before his injury last season, he was shooting 43.5% from deep. It is easy to see why fans are concerned.

Still, we can expect him to bounce back. As he said after Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, he is knocking down his shots in practice, but can't find his footing in games. Every superstar goes through cold stretches, and we can assume his shots will start falling.

Nikola Jokić on his 3-point shooting:



"When I'm shooting and when I'm practicing, I'm kind of making it...but I'm not (making it) in the game...



The struggle, it's a privilege. Push you to get better. Push you to think... "



Full answer 👇 pic.twitter.com/y9dIAVi0gA — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 3, 2026

However, we have to realize his concerns are stretching further than just his jump shot. His rebounds are down, he is turning the ball over, and he really just looks a bit worse than usual. It is a small sample size, and this would not be as much of a conversation if the Nuggets weren't struggling as a whole.

Should we be concerned about the Nuggets?

Of course, Jokic is not the only player struggling. Besides Jamal Murray, nobody in Denver is truly shining. Christian Braun has been a bright spot, but Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Cameron Johnson are off to a slow start.

As a team, the Nuggets need to piece things together. Fans have already expressed concern about Gordon, and if neither Gordon nor Jokic can find their rhythm, there will be real worry about this Nuggets team. We should give the team more time to figure things out. Going 3-3 in their first six games is certainly not the end of the world, but we need to keep an eye on these early-season struggles.

For now, let's not overreact, but if things continue to trend downwards, we could eventually hit the panic button.

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