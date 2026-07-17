Allen Iverson Shows Love for Nuggets Organization in Throwback Post

The Denver Nuggets were home to Allen Iverson for only two years–– having played less than 140 regular season games with the franchise from 2006 to 2008 before eventually being traded to the Detroit Pistons.

However, even after spending just a brief time in Denver, Iverson seems to look back on those days in a Nuggets uniform pretty fondly. And he made that apparent in a recent social media shoutout he had posted on Instagram earlier this week.

What Allen Iverson Had to Say About His Time in Denver

On Thursday, Iverson took to his socials to express some of his gratitude for the short, but valuable time he had with the Nuggets' organization; shouting out his teammates, the staff, and the fans that helped him transition past his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he had previously spent 12 years.

"Shoutout to the @nuggets organization for embracing me & helping me with the most difficult transition of my career, leaving the @sixers. Thank you to my teammates for the brotherhood that still exists today. They along with the staff and the fans made it feel like home. We created memories I will always remember. #TBT"

While it was ultimately a short time that he had been in Denver, Iverson certainly made the most of it by being a part of two playoff runs––even if they had ended in the first round––and making a couple of All-Star appearances in the process, paired next to his star teammate Carmelo Anthony, and a Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Camby.

In those 135 regular season games in Denver, Iverson finished with averages of 25.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.4% from three.

For the price of Andre Miller and Joe Smith (each of whom didn't spend more than three years in Philadelphia themselves) and a couple of first-round picks that turned into Daequon Cook and Petteri Koponen, adding Iverson to the roster turned out to be a pretty solid investment for the Nuggets to make at the time.

Now, Iverson in the Mile High never turned into much postseason success as much as it added a couple more years of individual production, and he would eventually be sent to Detroit to bring in another All-Star guard in Chauncey Billups before his second full season in Denver came to an end.

Nov 16, 2008; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Allen Iverson (1) drives to the basket against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, now looking back close to 20 years since Iverson first came to Denver, it might be fair to consider their pairing together a worthwhile one.

The Nuggets got to see an exciting offensive pairing to remain a competitor in the Western Conference for two years, while Iverson clearly looks back fondly on his memories in Denver, and would probably do it all over again if he were given the chance to.

Iverson may always be known for his time with the 76ers, as he even has a statue outside of the Wells Fargo Center to prove it. But Iverson certainly knows that his time in Denver made up for a valuable and necessary part of his Hall of Fame-level career.

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