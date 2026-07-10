Three Free Agents the Nuggets Can Still Sign This Offseason

Since waiving Jonas Valanciunas, the Denver Nuggets have a slew of roster spots to fill. With the franchise still negotiating new deals with restricted free agents Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, and a strict financial situation where they are projected to be above the second apron, Denver certainly has some work to do.

Even if they bring back Watson and Jones, though, they will have multiple roster spots left to fill. Here is a look at three free agents they should have on their radar to fill their final roster spots:

Bruce Brown

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After showing so much love to the Nuggets franchise and the Denver community, it would be surprising to see Bruce Brown leave this offseason. Despite being an unrestricted free agent, it feels like a no-brainer for the Nuggets to re-sign Brown to another veteran minimum deal.

Brown, 29, played a significant role in the Nuggets' 2023 title run, but left Denver in the following offseason. Last season, he returned to Denver and averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

While Brown is not as prolific offensively to truly be the Nuggets' backup point guard, he would be a huge contributor to their bench unit. He can still provide ball-handling and playmaking, even at a lower level, and at least shows effort defensively, which is something that cannot be said about everyone on the roster.

Brandon Williams

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) brings the ball up court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets' biggest offseason priority was to add extra ball-handling, and the only way they have done that so far is by re-signing Tyus Jones. They should continue to look to free agency for backup point guards, and Brandon Williams is one of the most intriguing names left on the market.

Williams, 26, averaged 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 0.9 steals in 22.2 minutes per game for the Dallas Mavericks last season. Williams has spent the last three seasons in Dallas, steadily improving every year as he gets more opportunities.

Williams has a legitimate shot at being the Nuggets' second-string point guard behind Jamal Murray if they sign him to a minimum contract, especially with his ball-handling, on-ball playmaking, and downhill scoring ability. While his three-point shooting is a concern (23.2% last season), he excels in other areas, even defensively, making him a free agent to monitor for Denver.

Cam Thomas

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas (24) during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another guard to look out for in free agency is Cam Thomas. Even though some Nuggets fans might immediately flinch at the idea of signing Thomas, who has been viewed as an inefficient ball-hog in the past, he could be the bench spark the Nuggets need.

Thomas, 24, became a breakout star with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging as much as 24.0 points per game in the 2024-25 season, but immediately declined as he was passed between the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks last year. The Bucks ultimately waived the microwave guard after just a two-month stint, and now he is still sitting in free agency.

After losing Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, it really would not surprise anyone if the Nuggets targeted Thomas. As it stands, the Nuggets' bench scoring might be an issue. Bringing in Thomas, who can create for himself, would be a significant upgrade compared to what they have now.

Even though Thomas is not as efficient a scorer as Hardaway Jr. was for the Nuggets last season, he could be the bench spark replacement they are looking for.

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