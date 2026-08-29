Bruce Brown Drawing Interest From One Team Besides Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have left one of the veterans from last year's roster up for grabs on the free agent market for the past two months now: 30-year-old guard Bruce Brown.

After Brown had made his way back to Denver for the 2025-26 season after his departure in 2023, the verdict has remained undetermined whether or not the Nuggets will be bringing back their veteran guard for another season.

Denver has the roster spot available and could ink him to a veteran minimum contract to make the move come to fruition. But now as September approaches, the Nuggets haven't shown any serious interest in doing that so far.

There is one team that has emerged as a suitor for Brown heading into next season, though: that's none other than the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers Emerging as a Threat to Sign Bruce Brown

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on a Bleacher Report live stream, he made note that the Lakers have been one of the teams who has shown some recent interest in signing Brown.

“I think he’s in the mix for the Lakers, a team that has had some interest in him for several years now,” Fischer said.

Brown has noted previously that the Lakers have had interest in him for multiple years, which matches Fischer's report of Los Angeles's intrigue in the veteran guard being longstanding.

And the move would be an interesting one to see the Lakers make, primarily because of the current setup their roster has, and the 16 traditional contracts they have signed on.

They already have to cut one player to meet the NBA's roster requirements, and a Brown signing would only increase that number of moves they'd have to make before opening night.

But at this point in the offseason, the move can't be counted out for a team like the Lakers. And for the Nuggets, it should be an idea that they keep it on their radar if they have any lingering interest in retaining Brown for another season.

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives the ball while under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season with the Nuggets, Brown appeared in all 82 games, where he averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from three. He was consistently available, shot well on the offensive end, and filled out some key depth minutes in the backcourt.

The Nuggets, hypothetically, could use his presence on the roster for one more year if they felt the need to add another guard into their rotation. Right now, Denver only has Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Tyus Jones as real guards on their roster, and Brown does offer some security and familiarity at the position.

So far though, the interest has remained sparse from the Nuggets. Perhaps that could change in the days and weeks ahead as their roster becomes increasingly finalized, but with the Lakers looming as potential suitors, they could be a threat to sign him away from the Mile High.

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