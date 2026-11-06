Buy or Sell: Nuggets Could Trade Jamal Murray This Season

The Denver Nuggets have had a slow start to the 2026-27 season, holding a 4-3 record through their first seven games, but things could obviously be worse. They have won three of their last four games, and it feels like things are trending in the right direction for this team.

The biggest concern for Denver has been Nikola Jokic's slow start, but why should we have any doubt about the three-time MVP? He already showed there is nothing to worry about in their most recent win over the Toronto Raptors, while his co-star, Jamal Murray, has gotten off to a hot start.

If Jokic continues to struggle and the Nuggets have a hard time clicking on defense and cannot hit their three-point shots, then sure, we can worry. But until then, let's not overreact. Some people are ready to push the panic button, though. NBA insider Zach Lowe recently said on his podcast that if the Nuggets have more trouble this season, Murray could turn into a trade candidate.

"I said Jamal Murray," Lowe said about the most surprising NBA player who could be traded. "Because if this team isn't good, I think something is gonna crack here. I'm not closing the door. ... If they're like a run-of-the-mill team, I'm not closing the door on anything."

Zach Lowe says Jamal Murray could be a surprise trade candidate if the Nuggets struggle this season 👀



“I said Jamal Murray just because if this team isn’t good, I think something is gonna crack here. I’m not closing the door.” pic.twitter.com/CdUHGNHXzn — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 5, 2026

Lowe is not reporting or even claiming that Murray will be traded this season, but he says he wants to keep that door open. But is this worth talking about? Is there any chance Murray is a trade candidate this season? Let's talk about whether we should buy or sell these talks:

Buy or Sell?

I completely understand what Lowe is saying. If the Nuggets are not a clear title contender, they could look to trade Murray. After their 4-3 start to the season and considering that they have displayed a few glaring weaknesses, it is easy to imagine this team not being as good as fans hope.

But how bad would the Nuggets have to be to consider trading Murray? The Nuggets seem 100% committed to building around this duo of Jokic and Murray. The two stars have had success in the past, winning the 2023 NBA Finals, and have continued to be one of the league's best tandems since. The only scenario where it makes sense to break them up at this point is if the Nuggets also think Jokic is on his way out.

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jokic will have the option to leave Denver next offseason, and while he has signaled he is ready to commit to the Nuggets by signing a historic contract, it will remain a fear for this franchise until he puts pen to paper. What do the Nuggets think would happen if they traded away Jokic's co-star? We have to assume that would only hurt their relationship with the three-time MVP.

Murray is at the peak of his career, following up his first All-Star season with another incredible campaign so far, and so if the Nuggets are serious about contending, they will not trade him. Even if they want to retool next year and gear up for a different title run, Murray is staying put.

Verdict: Sell

If the Nuggets are a "run-of-the-mill" team this season, they might consider some changes, but breaking up this Jokic-Murray tandem does not feel like one of their potential moves.

Not to mention, it would be difficult to trade Murray's $50 million salary, which only increases through the 2028-29 season. If the Nuggets are truly giving up on their current core and a rival team is willing to give up an unbelievable haul for Murray, then we can talk about it. For now, though, there is no reason to overreact.

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