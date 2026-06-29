Cameron Johnson Trade Interest Starting to Heat Up for Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets could be gearing up for some notable roster changes in the days and weeks ahead.

One name being circled as a primary candidate to be moved off of the Nuggets roster has been someone who's been in the building for no more than a year: that's veteran forward Cameron Johnson, the primary piece brought in from the Michael Porter Jr.-Brooklyn Nets trade from this time last offseason.

And as we get deeper into the offseason, it's seeming more and more likely that the Nuggets could be in line to ship him off, especially as multiple teams have been linked with interest in acquiring him.

Cameron Johnson Viewed as Nuggets' Most Likely Trade Piece

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, rival teams have "consistently" pointed at Johnson as the most likely candidate to be traded on the Nuggets' roster this offseason, with the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks being among the two teams in the mix to land him.

"Rival teams consistently point to Nuggets forward Cam Johnson, acquired last summer in a deal that sent away Michael Porter Jr., as the most likely candidate to be dealt, in large part because the 30-year-old has just one season left on his deal at $23 million," Amick wrote. "Miami and Dallas are believed to be among the many interested teams."

Of the big names on the Nuggets' roster that have been connected to potential trade buzz–– whether that be Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, or even someone as notable as Jamal Murray–– Johnson sticks out as by far the easiest, and seemingly, the most likely player to trade out of Denver.

A big part of that are the financial implications that are in play. Johnson's entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $23 million, and he showed this past season in Denver that he's still more than capable of being a plug-and-play starter on the wing.

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) looks to pass the ball against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In the 54 games he played, Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and a strong 43.0% from three.

He's a forward with length and great floor spacing ability that can fit into several different lineups, and clearly, is someone that multiple teams see value in adding to their respective rosters.

How a Cameron Johnson Trade Could Get Complicated

The big goal for the Nuggets as it relates to a Johnson deal, though, centers upon finding an ideal return for him that isn't just a salary dump to avoid the second apron or luxury tax penalties.

The Nuggets are widely assumed to make some cost-cutting moves around the edges of their roster in the coming weeks, as Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones are viewed as likely returnees to the roster.

Dealing Johnson out could be a good way of doing just that. He's on a manageable, short-term contract, and his fit in multiple different lineups is easy to imagine that could get opposing general managers to strike a deal.

But if it becomes a deal that's getting pennies on the dollar for someone who Denver had to give up an unprotected first-round pick for just a year ago, and played well during his one season in the Mile High, that deal with Brooklyn to ship out Porter Jr. last summer looks even rougher in retrospect.

As to whether or not the Nuggets can find that ideal package, remains to be seen. Perhaps Miami, Dallas, or another interested suitor comes out to offer something strong enough that makes Denver pull the trigger and make their aspired roster shake-up come to form.

However, don't expect the front office to ship out their versatile, connecting veteran on the wing just for the sake of doing so, He's too valuable to make that type of move.

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