David Adelman Calls Out Nuggets' Defense After Blowout vs. Warriors

The Denver Nuggets are now 1-2 to kick off their new season following a blowout loss on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, 114-134.

It's now another loss for the Nuggets that they've dropped by 10 points or more, but it was in this game where Denver's defensive woes really showed themselves by allowing a staggering 134 points to a Warriors team that has started its own season off by losing three straight.

The Nuggets are now ranked 27th in the NBA for defensive rating (121.5). And while those numbers do come from a small four-game sample size, it's an even bleaker result on that end of the floor compared to Denver's output from last season––which was also pretty lackluster.

What David Adelman Had to Say About Nuggets' Defensive Issues

Nuggets head coach David Adelman addressed the Nuggets' defensive concerns following the events of Denver's blowout loss on Monday.

And the one part that Adelman highlighted as perhaps the biggest concern that he saw was the Nuggets' overall physicality on that side of the floor.

"Tonight was very different," Adelman said of the Nuggets' defense. "I actually thought we handled the big-small pick and roll stuff okay, it was the small-small pick and roll stuff. The coverage wasn’t good enough."

"We talked about it in the locker room after the game, just the physicality, I don’t think we took a foul. We were switching up on anybody, and that leads to slipping, that leads to two-on-ones, three-on-twos on the backside. So, it was a bad night in that way and every way... It’s got to be a lot better."

Oct 26, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets Head Coach David Adelman calls out in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Nuggets really felt the heat of the Warriors' scoring barrage was from beyond the arc. Golden State managed to cash in on an impressive 22 threes on the night, and shot an even more eye-catching 50.0% on those attempts.

Adelman, again, highlighted the physicality aspect of the Nuggets' defense as the overarching factor that led to their breakdowns on the perimeter, and will certainly be urging his guys for better results moving forward.

"I think that’s combined to all the switching stuff because what it led to was not necessarily layups. They only had 42 points in the paint. It was kick out threes off mistakes," Adelman continued. "Again, I’ll say this, if you’re going to switch one through four like pretty much every team in our league does, the physicality part of it is huge."

"If you let guys run untouched, it leads to breakdowns and it leads to people having to be the low man for no reason and that leads to extra rotations... [The Warriors] did what they do. Out of the splits they’ll score like they do every night and Steph [Curry] will make shots, but the other stuff is just unacceptable."

"I don’t care if our guys are rookies or whatever it is or played in the league for 15 years. You have to put your hands on people to have a chance, and we didn’t do that."

While it's very early in what will be a long 82-game campaign, the Nuggets clearly have a lot to work on within their defensive tendencies to rise to the level of being a serious threat in the Western Conference.

In this game, those defensive woes showed up more than they have all season long, and thus led to the winless Warriors getting their first victory of the year on the Nuggets' own home floor.

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