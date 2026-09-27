The Denver Nuggets were previously expected to be done with roster changes for the offseason. They filled 14 of their 15 standard contracts and each of their two-way slots, and if they were to sign anyone, Lonnie Walker IV was an obvious candidate since he is already in Denver for training camp.

However, a new name has emerged as the Nuggets' next expected signing. Ryan Nembhard was officially waived by the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, and if he clears waivers, the Nuggets are the most likely team to pick him up, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Charlotte is finally waiving Ryan Nembhard as expected after agreeing earlier today to its Buddy Hield-for-Rob Dillingham swap, league sources say.



As we’ve reported previously: Denver is prime among multiple teams hoping to sign Nembhard to a two-way deal IF he clears waivers. https://t.co/tWH7EeCQA4 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2026

The Nuggets had rumored interest in Nembhard when it was reported that he might be waived by the Hornets, and now that it is a done deal, Denver is first in line to get him. Nembhard will become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday if he gets through the waiver process, which will also be the first day of Denver's training camp.

Based on the Nuggets' roster needs and how talented Nembhard proved to be during his rookie season, this next move could be painfully obvious: The Nuggets will waive KJ Simpson to sign Ryan Nembhard to a two-way contract.

Why the Nuggets should sign Nembhard

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nembhard spent most of the 2025-26 season on a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted and ultimately earned a standard contract toward the end of his rookie campaign. In 60 appearances for the Mavericks, Nembhard averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, easily showcasing why he deserved a standard contract.

This offseason, though, the Mavericks traded twice, first to the Atlanta Hawks, then to the Charlotte Hornets, who ultimately waived him. The Nuggets could be the team to benefit from three other teams' mistake of letting him go.

In fact, he was the only undrafted player last season to earn an All-Rookie vote, also while spending the majority of the season on a two-way contract. Nembhard was extra impressive when given some extra responsibility, as he averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists through 27 starts, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Nembhard's natural ball-handling and playmaking could be what Denver's point guard room needs, as it is currently lacking behind Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones. However, unless the Nuggets want to sign him to their final standard contract, they will need to cut ties with one of their two-way players, and KJ Simpson is the obvious candidate.

A hard decision to waive Simpson

Dec 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Nuggets have a clear interest in Nembhard, that does not mean they want to waive Simpson. The 24-year-old guard had an impressive start to his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game as a rookie, giving the Nuggets a clear reason to give him a chance last season.

However, if the Nuggets want a reliable ball-handler and playmaker who has proven themselves a bit more among NBA talent, Nembhard is their guy. Still, Simpson is a fan favorite who played college basketball in Boulder and has expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity to represent the Nuggets.

“I’m proud to wear 𝑫𝑬𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑹 across my chest.”



- KJ Simpson 🗣️🔥 pic.twitter.com/q6vNLiMNnb — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 12, 2026

Of course, this is far from a done deal, and nobody should be upset if the Nuggets ultimately lose out on Nembhard and keep Simpson. But if they have a chance to sign Nembhard, who has the potential to be their actual second-string point guard, they will likely cut ties with Simpson to do so.

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