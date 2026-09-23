What Nuggets HC David Adelman Must Do to Keep His Job This Season

After the Denver Nuggets flamed out in the first round of the 2026 playoffs, many fans were already calling for David Adelman's head. Despite a successful regular season, leading the Nuggets to 54 wins and the third seed in the Western Conference while dealing with a plethora of injuries, one disappointing first-round exit was enough for him to be placed on the hot seat.

Obviously, Adelman kept his job this offseason. The front office sees the vision with the 45-year-old coach, as the Nuggets won 54 games and had the league's top-ranked offense in his first full season. However, just because he survived the offseason does not mean his job is entirely safe. Another disappointing season could cost him his job, so here's what he must do to prevent termination.

Improve the defense

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Adelman was successful in leading the Nuggets to the top offense in the NBA, the team's defense was a significant weakness. Granted, he does not necessarily have defensive-minded personnel, but he needs to show the front office that defense will not be what loses them games anymore.

Last season, the Nuggets had the 21st-ranked defensive rating. With their two best players being Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, a pair of offensive superstars who are lacking defensively, it is an obvious recipe for disaster on that side of the ball. Other starters Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cameron Johnson all need to step up defensively to create a better balance. Whose job is it to get them there? Adelman.

Fortunately, this offseason the Nuggets hired Dave Joerger to be Adelman's top assistant. Joerger has been praised for his defense, and if this new coaching duo cannot improve the team's biggest weakness, they might be a lost cause.

Win 50+ games

Oct 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman directs center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be great to see the Nuggets improve their record from last season, but realistically, they need to win 50 or more games. The Nuggets have won 50+ games in each of the past four seasons, marking the second-longest active streak in the NBA. The 50-win mark has become a norm for this franchise, and they undoubtedly have the talent to reach it again this season.

More importantly, the Nuggets should at least be securing home-court advantage in the playoffs. If Adelman cannot lead the Nuggets to a top-four seed in the West and the team is concerningly close to the play-in tournament, there will be obvious conversations had about his future as head coach.

Reaching the 50-win mark and having a top-15 defense would immediately keep Adelman's job safe, unless they collapse in the playoffs again.

Reach the Western Conference Finals

THE TIMBERWOLVES ELIMINATE THE NUGGETS 🐺



Minnesota handles Denver in six games despite injuries to advance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ACjWLY48f6 — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2026

The Nuggets' first-round defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves was brutal. Sure, Denver was dealing with injuries to Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson, and Christian Braun, but the Timberwolves were also significantly shorthanded. It was a disaster for the Nuggets, and the main reason why many fans wanted Adelman fired this summer.

Since winning it all under head coach Michael Malone in 2023, the Nuggets have yet to even get back to the Western Conference Finals. Two second-round exits and one first-round departure have been all Denver has to show for since their championship, and they need to finally get back to contending for a spot in the NBA Finals.

This season, Adelman needs to lead the Nuggets to at least the Western Conference Finals. Flaming out in the first or second round is no longer acceptable. If the Nuggets cannot at least show they are capable of winning another championship, we could expect a coaching change.

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