Draymond Green Hints at Wild Idea to Lure Nikola Jokic From Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets, without having an extension in place for their three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, have already seen their fair share of chatter this offseason surrounding what the future may look like for the franchise superstar.

Jokic is entering the final year of his current contract for the 2026-27 season and is entering talks for a new deal in the 2027 offseason, whether that be via an extension with Denver or to hit free agency.

And so far, the Nuggets star hasn't shown any indication that he's not committed to being in the Mile High City for the rest of his career. He has made his vocal commitment to Denver clear multiple times when asked about his contract situation; however, he is keeping his flexibility open for the time being.

That commitment from Jokic, though, hasn't stopped Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green from subtly floating an idea connecting the Nuggets star as a potential fit with his current team over in the Bay Area.

What Draymond Green Said About Nikola Jokic & the Warriors

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green dove into a bit of the NBA schedule release that surfaced earlier last week, discussing what was in store for the Warriors, and specifically, their Christmas Day game against the Nuggets.

But it was in that discussion that Green couldn't resist floating a potential connection between Jokic and the Warriors outside of just their Christmas matchup.

“Got the Joker coming into Dub Nation, San Francisco,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “There’s been a lot of talk about Joker in San Francisco as of late, I’ve been reading. I’m sure they’ll be a ton of talk by then, by Christmas Day, depending on how the teams are doing.”

Now, the Nuggets have shown zero desire to involve themselves in trade talks for Jokic, even with the uncertainty that lies ahead with his contract situation. Any and all chatter to come about a potential Jokic move would be stemming from those on the outside trying to get the ball rolling on Jokic to get a change of scenery.

And this seems to be exactly that situation with Green here. While the Nuggets might have zero interest in trading Jokic, that's not going to stop others from shaking the tree to see if there's any chance that such an idea of trading the three-time MVP could come to life.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is guarded by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And until the Nuggets are able to lock in that future with Jokic in the form of a new contract, those conversations will only be getting louder. Right now, there's no signs that that's coming to form in the near future, so Denver could be into hear those talks around them all season long.

Comments like these from Green might just be the start of it, too. If Denver struggles during the season, or has another rough ending to their postseason, the 2027 summer and Jokic's pending free agency could get really interesting, really quickly.

Vultures around the league would be ready to pounce if a talent like Jokic were to ever hit the trade market or free agency in his prime. As a result, outsiders will be trying to poke holes in the Nuggets' ship all season.

Bottom Line

Barring anything unforeseen, the Nuggets still feel on track to find a long-term agreement with Jokic in due time.

That doesn't mean it'll come this offseason, but based on how both sides have approached the situation and their apparent willingness to hash something out on whatever timeline is necessary, a new supermax deal still feels like the most likely outcome next summer.

Until the pen has hit paper, though, this won't be the last trade chatter we hear linking Jokic somewhere other than Denver, so Nuggets fans may need to buckle up for the next several months that might be ahead.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!