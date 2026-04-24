Five Takeaways From Nuggets' Game 3 Blowout Loss to Timberwolves

After winning Game 1 to jump out to an early 1-0 series lead, the Denver Nuggets have lost two straight to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a deflating 113-96 blowout loss in Game 3 in Minnesota on Thursday night, the Nuggets now trail the Timberwolves 1-2 in their first-round series, and it is hard to stay optimistic after that showing.

Here are five key takeaways from the blowout loss:

Denver's All-Stars lose their matchups

It is no secret that the Nuggets' offense revolves around All-Stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. So, what happens when they both have an off night? A disaster.

Jokic finished the night with 27 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and four turnovers, shooting 7-26 (27%) from the field and 2-10 (20%) from three-point range. Murray finished with 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 5-17 (29%) shooting from the field and 0-5 from deep.

RUDY GOBERT LOCKS UP NIKOLA JOKIC



ELITE DEFENSE



🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/FGB8KRev9n — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 24, 2026

Of course, this was an overall poor performance from both stars, but much of the credit can go to Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. Both of Minnesota's defensive stars won their matchups by a wide margin on Thursday night, and it ultimately sealed the deal for the Timberwolves in Game 3.

A first-half blow up

Despite being the top offense in the NBA this season, the Nuggets had one of the worst starts to a playoff game in league history. In the first quarter of Game 3, the Nuggets had just 11 points as a team, shooting an abysmal 3-21 (14%) from the field.

Only 11 first quarter points for the Nuggets (#1 offense this season). They went 3-of-21 shooting. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have gone a combined 4-of-23 in the last two quarters of this series (4Q of G2, 1Q of G3). — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 24, 2026

After dropping 39 points in the first quarter of Game 2, this was certainly not how anyone expected Denver to come out in Game 3.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, while their offense was clicking more in the second quarter with 28 points, they allowed Minnesota to erupt for 36. By halftime, the Nuggets trailed by 22 points. Despite outscoring Minnesota by five points in the second half, they dug themselves into a hole too deep to climb out of.

Worst offensive outing of the season?

This was obviously a very poor outing by the Nuggets, and it might have just been their worst of the season. In the regular season, the Nuggets scored under 100 points just twice, and Jokic did not play in either one. On Thursday, they finished with 97 points, marking a new season-low with Jokic in the lineup.

Of course, that stemmed from an unbelievably poor shooting night. This season, the Nuggets' worst shooting night came when they made just 40.2% of their field goal attempts against the Houston Rockets in December. On Thursday, they shot 34% from the field.

The Nuggets never shot worse from the field that 40% for an entire game this season.



Denver shot 34% in Game 3 against the Wolves. — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 24, 2026

This was a costly time for the Nuggets to have their worst offensive showing of the season, but again, the Timberwolves' defense certainly deserves some credit.

They need Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson

The Nuggets seemed doomed before tip-off, when star forward Aaron Gordon was ruled out with a calf injury. Gordon was initially listed as probable, before being downgraded to questionable and ultimately ruled out, putting Nuggets fans through the wringer ahead of Thursday night's tip-off.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) handles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Not to say Gordon would have led the Nuggets to a win in Game 3, but he obviously would have helped the bleeding.

The same goes for Peyton Watson, who has missed each of Denver's three playoff games so far as he deals with a hamstring injury. It is a shame we have not seen this Nuggets team at full strength in the playoffs yet, but hopefully the time will come soon.

An Anthony Edwards injury?

Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has been listed as questionable for each game of the series so far due to a knee injury, and Thursday's matchup was the first time it really seemed to bother him.

Anthony Edwards goes to the locker room after picking up his 4th foul early in the 3rd.



He appears to limp and kicks a chair on the Wolves bench on his way to the back. pic.twitter.com/tVWEpOrZNw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 24, 2026

Edwards played just 24 minutes in Game 3, largely due to foul trouble, but he limped to the Timberwolves' locker room multiple times during the game, and appeared to be in significant discomfort. Of course, nobody wants to see injuries play a factor, especially with a player of Edwards' caliber, but this will certainly be a situation worth monitoring moving forward.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves will meet again for Game 4 in Minnesota on Saturday night.

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