Ranking 12 Most Important Players in Nuggets-Timberwolves Playoff Series

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, setting up an exciting rematch from their 2023 and 2024 series. Of course, they are very different teams from when they last met in the playoffs, but after facing off 28 times since the start of the 2022-23 season, there is plenty of familiarity.

One constant is the team's stars, as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon have become very familiar with Anthony Edwards and his supporting cast. Here is a look at the 12 most important players in this year's first-round series, and how they will each make a big impact:

1. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gestures in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Of course, the three-time NBA MVP will be the most impactful player of this series, and arguably the entire playoffs. Jokic has had some incredibly impressive performances against the Timberwolves, including Christmas Day 2025, when he dropped 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists in a Denver win.

Jokic will undoubtedly do what he can to will the Nuggets to a win over the Timberwolves, making an impact in every aspect as the best offensive player in the league.

2. Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards

Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) comes back on the court during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the other side of the court is four-time All-Star Anthony Edwards. The 24-year-old guard has cemented himself as one of the best players in the league, and considering how Jokic has more help around him than Edwards, we could even argue the Timberwolves star is the most important player in this series.

Edwards has willed the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference finals appearances, and it is only a matter of time until they get over that hump. Of course, he has given the Nuggets plenty of trouble in the past, and that will likely continue in this series.

3. Nuggets G Jamal Murray

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jamal Murray has always been known as an elite playoff riser, averaging fewer than 19 points per game in just one of his 13 playoff series in his career. That one series? Their 2024 matchup against the Timberwolves, when he averaged just 18.4 points on 40.3/33.3 shooting splits.

As Murray looks for revenge from two years ago, now playing the best basketball of his career, he will be pivotal to Denver's success this postseason. Murray is no longer Jokic's sidekick; he is one of the best guards in the NBA.

4. Nuggets F Aaron Gordon

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Jokic and Murray are the stars of the show in Denver, Aaron Gordon is just as important to their success. As we saw this season, when Gordon missed 46 games, the Nuggets are a completely different team when he is on the floor.

The way Gordon impacts both sides of the ball makes him not only one of the most important players in this series, but one of the biggest "x-factors" in the entire playoffs. With Gordon healthy (knock on wood), the Nuggets' title chances increase drastically.

5. Timberwolves F Julius Randle

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Now that Denver's "big three" is out of the way, we move into a slew of Timberwolves studs who will all make a huge impact on this series. First is three-time All-Star Julius Randle. It is no coincidence that the Timberwolves made a WCF appearance, even after swapping Karl-Anthony Towns for Randle, and they are looking to have similar success this season.

Randle is capable of leading the Timberwolves' offense if Edwards has an off night, but the two stars have improved drastically at playing off each other, so if they are both clicking, the Nuggets could be in trouble.

6. Timberwolves C Rudy Gobert

Nov 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) sets the play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Based on how dominant Jokic typically is against the Timberwolves, it does not seem like Gobert makes much of an impact, but his defense will be key in this series. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year will take on much of the defensive responsibility on Jokic, and while he will get some help, slowing down the Nuggets superstar will ultimately be his job.

Gobert will do what he can to force Jokic out of his spots and make him be more of a playmaker, but with Denver's improved shooting across the board, that is not the end of the world for the Nuggets. Still, if Gobert can be the DPOY-caliber player we know he has been in the past, this series could be flipped completely.

7. Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Speaking of defense, we have one of the best defensive wings in the NBA. McDaniels played a huge role in Minnesota's upset against the Nuggets in 2024, and he will likely make a similar impact this year.

Not only is McDaniels arguably the best defender in the series, but his offensive game has also drastically improved. This season, he shot 41.2% from three-point range. He is expected to knock down his shots and take some offensive pressure off Edwards and Randle, making the Wolves a much more dangerous team.

8. Nuggets G Christian Braun

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arguably the Nuggets' most streaky player is also one of their most important. Braun will likely take on much of the defensive responsibility against Edwards, making his job one of the most important in the series.

Braun has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball this season, but he now has a chance to prove why the Nuggets gave him a massive five-year, $125 million contract extension.

9. Nuggets F Cam Johnson

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson also had some inconsistent times throughout his debut Nuggets season, but pieced it together in the final stretch. Now, he is expected to be one of Denver's most consistent offensive players, and if he can also make an impact on defense, he could be the most vital role player in this series.

As one of the best three-point shooters in the league, shooting 43% from deep, Johnson will look to keep his hot hand heading into the playoffs.

10. Timberwolves F Naz Reid

Dec 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) during the first half at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As one of the league's best sixth men, Reid is consistently a game-swinger for Minnesota. While streaky at times, Reid has proven time and time again that he can turn it on at any moment, and with his size and skill, he is hard to stop when he gets going.

Reid has been having a down year of sorts, but after rising to the occasion in last year's playoffs, we could see a similar impact from him this time around.

11. Nuggets G Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As we continue to focus on the star sixth men of this series, Hardaway Jr. has arguably been the best in the NBA this season. He has made four or more three-pointers in 28 games this season, and we can expect to see him catch fire multiple times in this series.

Denver's second unit should be able to excel against Minnesota's, and the main reason for that is Hardaway Jr., who has been the bench leader all season.

12. Timberwolves G Donte DiVincenzo

Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after he makes a three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As part of the trade with the New York Knicks that brought in Randle, DiVincenzo has also made a notable impact in the Timberwolves' WCF run last year off the bench. Now, in a full-time starting role, DiVincenzo's impact should be felt more, although if he is not hitting his shots, he could ultimately be the weak link in Minnesota's lineup.

On the flip side, DiVincenzo could find his rhythm against the Nuggets and completely shift the series. Both teams have a handful of high-impact role players, making this a very interesting matchup.

Honorable Mentions

Apr 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) talks with forward Peyton Watson (8) in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Since the Nuggets are so deep, it is hard to fit all of their high-impact players onto this list. However, it is worth noting how guys like Peyton Watson, Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas could all make a big impact on this series.

For the Timberwolves, Ayo Dosunmu could be a series-shifter. Since being acquired by the Timberwolves, he has been one of their top scorers, and could give the Nuggets' struggling defense some fits as they hyper-focus on Edwards and Randle.

Game 1 of this highly anticipated first-round series is set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Saturday.

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