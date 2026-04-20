Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Injury Report and Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 to kick off the 2026 playoffs on a high note, jumping out to a commanding 1-0 series lead. Now, they are heading into Game 2 on Monday night, as the Nuggets will look to defend their home court again to take a 2-0 lead.

In Game 1, the Nuggets played without standout wing Peyton Watson, who is still dealing with a hamstring strain. There is concern that Watson could miss the entire first round, as he has already been ruled out of Monday's Game 2.

For the Timberwolves, they went into Saturday's opener with Anthony Edwards listed as questionable. Fortunately for Minnesota, he ultimately suited up, but they will be dealing with the same situation on Monday night.

Nuggets injury report

Apr 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) reacts after his dunk in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Watson has already missed 26 of Denver's last 31 games, and the versatility he brings on both sides of the ball has been greatly missed. Hopefully, they are able to get him back at some point during this series, but it will not be Monday. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Watson, 23, has broken out as a rising star this season, and with his future in Denver uncertain this offseason, both sides are likely looking to make the most of this playoff run. Having Watson in the lineup helps the Nuggets in every aspect of the game, as his absence will be felt again in Game 2.

On the bright side, backup forward Spencer Jones has been removed from the injury report entirely after recovering from a hamstring strain of his own. In Game 1, Jones came up huge on defense, showing how valuable he is to Denver's playoff rotation.

Timberwolves injury report

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Minnesota is in the same situation as Game 1, with Edwards' status on the fence leading up to tip-off. Of course, there is optimism that the four-time All-Star will play through the knee injury, as he did on Saturday, but the Timberwolves certainly do not want to see him with an injury designation, regardless. The Timberwolves' full injury report:

- Anthony Edwards: QUESTIONABLE (right knee injury maintenance)

Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring in Game 1, dropping 22 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. It is no secret that the Timberwolves need Edwards on the floor to be successful, so it is certainly worth monitoring this injury throughout the series.

Projected starting lineups

As long as Edwards is good to go for Monday's game, the Nuggets and Timberwolves should both roll with the same starting lineups as they did for Saturday's opener. There might be some adjustments down the line, but for now, we can expect some consistency.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert

Minnesota's starting lineup certainly held its own against the Nuggets in Game 1, but it was the second unit that ultimately made a difference. Much of the credit can be given to head coach David Adelman, who played the right guys at the right time, especially in the second and third quarters.

On Monday, we can expect the Timberwolves to adjust accordingly, but it is obvious that the difference will be made by the second units.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday on NBC and Peacock.

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