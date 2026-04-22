Nikola Jokic Faces Major Question Heading Into Game 3 vs. Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets dropped Game 2 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, evening the series 1-1, and as they head to Minneapolis for Games 3 and 4, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is feeling some pressure.

Through the first two games, Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 4.0 turnovers, while shooting 48.7% from the field and 21.4% from three-point range. Jokic's performance has been subpar, especially on defense, and he faces a major question as he heads to Minnesota for Game 3: Can he turn things around against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves?

Regardless of how many jokes Gobert is on the receiving end of, he has done an incredible job against Jokic through the first two games of this series. In Game 2, Jokic had 20 points on 7-12 shooting when Gobert was on the bench. When Gobert was in the game, Jokic had just four points on 1-8 shooting.

Nikola Jokic, in Game 2.



w/ Rudy Gobert on the floor: 1-for-8, 4 points

w/ Rudy Gobert off the floor: 7-for-12, 20 points — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 21, 2026

Gobert has the secret sauce on Jokic

Gobert has not given Jokic this many problems in the past, but he has been able to shut him down this series. Granted, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has typically figured out a defensive game plan to at least slow down Jokic, but even then, the three-time MVP has had some of the best games of his career against the Timberwolves.

When will the version of Jokic that dropped 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists against Minnesota on Christmas Day show up? And yes, Gobert played that game.

Heading into Game 3, Jokic needs to piece things together offensively, but some of that pressure falls on his teammates as well.

Where's the defense?

Defensively, Jokic's game is a completely different story. The superstar center has always been bashed for his defense, but he caught some extra flak after their Game 2 loss.

Nikola Jokic had some really rough defensive possessions in the second half of last night's loss. pic.twitter.com/B0sB21hVcF — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) April 21, 2026

Even so, Jokic was then called out by multiple national media members, including former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, who has had some outlandish takes, but he is not wrong about Jokic's defensive effort.

"We've got to start holding Jokic accountable defensively. I mean, it was just horrible what he displayed last night," Perkins said on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday. "I mean, they were getting by him. You could tell he was the focal point of the game plan. They have zero rim protection whatsoever. And they've got to figure it out, because they're gonna continue to put him in action."

"We gotta start holding Jokić accountable defensively. It was horrible what he displayed last night."



—@KendrickPerkins on Nikola Jokić's defense vs. Timberwolves ✍️ pic.twitter.com/xR7CySX5EL — First Take (@FirstTake) April 21, 2026

Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was not shy to call out Jokic's defense after Game 2, name-dropping him and four other Nuggets players as "bad defenders." Especially after that, Jokic and the Nuggets should be on a mission to prove everyone wrong. Not only do they want to take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3, but they also want to show the country they can compete on defense.

All eyes will be on Jokic for Game 3 in Minnesota on Thursday.

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